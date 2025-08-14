Arab leaders slam Netanyahu’s ‘greater Israel’ remarks

Arab nations strongly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent endorsement of the “Greater Israel” concept, warning it threatens regional sovereignty and stability during a period of heightened Middle East tensions. Netanyahu, in a televised interview, affirmed support for the idea, which envisions Israel expanding beyond its current borders into Gaza, the West Bank, and parts of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

The concept of Greater Israel, rooted in a biblical interpretation of the nation’s territory during King Solomon’s era, has long been promoted by ultra-nationalist groups. Netanyahu’s firm “absolutely” in response to whether he subscribed to this vision sparked swift outrage across the Arab world. Critics see the statement as undermining peace efforts and fuelling expansionist ambitions that could destabilise the entire region.

Jordan swiftly condemned the comments, calling them a “dangerous and provocative escalation” and a “threat to the sovereignty of states.” Egypt requested official clarification, describing the remarks as a rejection of peaceful solutions. Iraq also denounced the statements, saying they reflect Israel’s “expansionist ambitions” and serve as “a provocation to the sovereignty of countries,” while Qatar labelled them “absurd” and “inflammatory.”

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its “total rejection” of any colonisation or expansion plans by Israeli authorities, reiterating the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state. These remarks come as far-right members of Netanyahu’s cabinet push for the conquest of Gaza and annexation of the West Bank, where recent settlement approvals have already drawn widespread international criticism.

The controversy unfolds amid a 22-month-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has spilled over into neighbouring states and deepened regional instability. Netanyahu also reignited debate by stating Palestinians should be “allowed” to leave Gaza, raising fears of displacement. Past proposals for resettling Gazans, including those from global leaders, have faced strong opposition from Palestinians and international human rights groups.