Pakistan Railways Sets Freight Record on Independence Day

In a remarkable achievement marking the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan Railways Karachi Division gifted the nation a symbol of economic resilience and operational efficiency by successfully running 14 freight trains in a single day. This milestone not only reflects the growing capacity of the freight operations but also serves as a testament to the commitment of Pakistan Railways toward national development and economic sustainability.

Under the leadership of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Mahmood Rehman Lakho, the Karachi Division’s freight operations team showcased exceptional coordination and dedication to ensure seamless execution of this ambitious target. The feat is being widely appreciated as it surpasses the division’s daily average of 8 to 10 freight trains, setting a new record that aligns with Pakistan Railways’ broader goals of modernization and financial revitalization.

According to official statistics, Pakistan Railways earned approximately Rs. 39 billion from its freight sector during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, a significant improvement compared to the previous year. Karachi Division plays a pivotal role in this revenue generation, serving as a key logistics hub for the movement of essential goods such as coal, oil, cement, containers, and agricultural commodities across the country.

DS Mahmood Rehman Lakho, while speaking to the media, stated that this achievement is not just a symbolic gesture for Independence Day but also a reflection of the division’s long-term strategy to boost freight efficiency and increase revenue. He praised his team for their round-the-clock efforts, operational discipline, and unwavering commitment to service excellence. “We are proud to contribute to the national economy in a meaningful way on this important day. This success is dedicated to the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The initiative comes at a time when Pakistan Railways is actively pursuing reforms to strengthen its freight business, which is considered the backbone of the organization’s revenue stream. Investments in upgraded locomotives, enhanced track capacity, digitized logistics, and partnerships with private freight operators are all part of a broader roadmap to revive the institution.

This Independence Day achievement by Karachi Division has been lauded across the railway fraternity and among the business community, as improved freight movement directly impacts supply chains, trade efficiency, and cost of goods. It also reaffirms public confidence in Pakistan Railways’ potential to become a leading freight transporter in the region.