Ayeza Khan shines bright in independence day look

Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan captivated fans nationwide with her graceful Independence Day appearance, donning a stunning green top paired with a white scarf that radiated elegance and patriotic charm. Sharing captivating photographs on Instagram, the actress showcased her signature poise and beauty, instantly winning the hearts of her followers.

In one picture, Ayeza can be seen flashing a joyful smile while seated in a luxurious car, gazing out of the window. Another shot captured her holding a delicate flower bouquet, exuding both confidence and composure during the celebration. Her choice of colors and style blended national pride with timeless grace, making her stand out at the festivities.

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration, praising her charm and style. One user wrote, “Jano, hamesha limelight le jati hain ap,” while another added, “Looking so pretty, Mashallah.” Many agreed her presence elevated the Independence Day celebrations, describing her as the ultimate “show topper.”

Previously, Ayeza stirred controversy when she expressed patriotism through an Indian song. She posted an Instagram Story featuring a photograph of a buffalo cart with the Pakistani flag, using the background track “Aisa Des Hai Mera” from the Indian film Veer Zaara.

This choice of music drew criticism amid ongoing Indo-Pak tensions, especially since India has banned Pakistani celebrities from working in its entertainment industry. Despite the backlash, Ayeza’s recent Independence Day look has reaffirmed her place as one of the most admired and stylish figures in Pakistani showbiz.