Global leaders send warm independence day wishes to Pakistan

Pakistan marked its 78th Independence Day with heartfelt greetings pouring in from leaders and diplomats worldwide, reflecting strong international friendships and a shared hope for Pakistan’s prosperity. The celebrations this year carry extra pride following the recent victory in Marka-e-Haq during Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos. The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in each provincial capital, adding a ceremonial touch to the nationwide festivities. From Asia to Europe, messages praised Pakistan’s resilience, unity, and contributions to the global community while reaffirming commitments to deepen mutual cooperation.

United States

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Pakistan, highlighting cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, and potential partnerships in critical minerals and hydrocarbons. He expressed optimism about fostering dynamic economic relations for a prosperous future for both nations. The US State Department’s South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau echoed this sentiment, focusing on strengthening people-to-people and business ties. US lawmakers Pete Sessions and Yvette Clarke, along with New Jersey State Assembly member Shama Haider, lauded the contributions of Pakistani-Americans, emphasising unity, heritage, and shared progress.

China

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan celebrated the day by expressing its “warmest congratulations” to the Pakistani people and government. It wished Pakistan continued prosperity and reaffirmed the “ironclad friendship” between the two nations. The message concluded with a heartfelt “Chin–Pak Dosti Zindabad,” reflecting the countries’ long-standing strategic and cultural ties. The greeting also underscored China’s hope for strengthened cooperation and enduring brotherhood in the years ahead.

Russia and France

Russia’s Embassy commended Pakistan’s achievements in global standing and even contributions to space exploration. It praised the nation’s commitment to the values of its founding fathers, Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, wishing success and well-being for its citizens. France’s Embassy sent its “warmest congratulations” to Pakistan’s government and people, keeping its message brief yet warm, adding to the collective chorus of friendship and goodwill shared by the international community.

European Union, Turkiye, and Germany

EU Ambassador Riina Kionka, alongside #TeamEurope in Pakistan, conveyed heartfelt wishes while emphasising unity and cooperation. Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry described Pakistan as a “friendly and brotherly” nation, offering strong Independence Day congratulations. Meanwhile, Germany’s Consul General Andreas Wegner reflected on the historical journey from the Lahore Resolution to independence, urging the preservation of justice, equality, and representation—values that remain crucial for the nation’s future.

Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan extended “sincere and heartfelt congratulations” to the people and government of Pakistan. Calling Pakistan a “brotherly” nation, it reaffirmed the strong cultural and diplomatic bonds between the two countries. The message concluded with a celebratory “Long Live Pakistan! Happy Independence Day,” reinforcing the enduring friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.