Lahore shines bright for 78th independence day

Lahore has turned into a vibrant sea of green and white as the city gears up for the 78th Independence Day celebrations. Streets are buzzing with activity, while markets overflow with patriotic merchandise and decorative items. Stalls selling flags, badges, and buntings report brisk sales as families, especially children, eagerly prepare to display their national pride. Public spaces and iconic landmarks are bathed in lights, creating a festive atmosphere that stretches from bustling Anarkali to the lively streets of Gulberg.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged the public to participate wholeheartedly in the festivities, highlighting youth and children as the torchbearers of the ongoing “struggle for truth” to safeguard freedom. Under the provincial campaign “From the Acquisition of Independence to the Protection of Independence,” various cultural and community events are being held across Punjab, linking the nation’s historic journey with its present-day responsibilities. Official ceremonies and public gatherings are set to add grandeur to the celebrations.

Liberty Chowk will host a grand concert tonight, with the chief minister attending as the guest of honour. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display, filling the summer sky with vibrant colours. Tomorrow, the main flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at Hazuri Bagh, followed by another round of fireworks at Minar-e-Pakistan. The Environment Department has also organised a special “Battle of Truth” bike rally, ensuring safety and smooth traffic arrangements for participants and spectators.

Shops, malls, and online platforms have seamlessly blended patriotism with commerce through “Azadi” sales offering discounts on clothing, footwear, gadgets, and accessories. Fashion retailers are clearing summer stock, while restaurants and delivery services introduce themed deals to capture the holiday spirit. Booksellers, too, have joined in, displaying Independence Day literature and memorabilia that attract both young readers and collectors. The festive energy has spread into every corner of the city, creating a mix of tradition, celebration, and commercial vibrancy.

Behind the scenes, meticulous planning has ensured smooth execution of all events. In a coordination meeting led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lahore, officials from multiple departments finalised security, traffic, and public safety measures. The ADCG emphasised the importance of honouring the sacrifices of the nation’s founders and making the day memorable for all citizens. With rallies, concerts, fireworks, and public gatherings in full swing, Lahore is ready to celebrate Independence Day as a moment of pride, unity, and collective joy.