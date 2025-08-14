Pakistan blocks 500 militancy-linked social media accounts

The government has blocked over 500 social media accounts linked to banned militant groups in a nationwide crackdown on extremist propaganda. Authorities reported more than 850 accounts, allegedly connected to groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). These groups are already banned by the United Nations, United States, and United Kingdom, and their blocked accounts had a combined following of over two million users.

The action was carried out through coordination between the newly formed National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Accounts were reported across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp. Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja also secured direct cooperation from Telegram officials, despite the app being banned in Pakistan, ensuring faster removal of flagged accounts.

According to officials, Facebook and TikTok complied with over 90 percent of Pakistan’s removal requests, while X and WhatsApp showed only 30 percent compliance. Islamabad has urged all global social media platforms to strengthen monitoring systems and maintain direct coordination with Pakistani authorities. The government is also calling for the permanent blocking of terrorist-linked accounts and the deployment of AI-based removal tools to combat extremist content more effectively.

Officials stressed that mainstream Pakistani media remains free of extremist propaganda, but militant groups are increasingly using online platforms to recruit members and incite violence. The crackdown aims to disrupt these activities and limit their ability to reach new audiences. Authorities say that blocking these accounts is a key step in dismantling online networks used by such groups.

Pakistan has also appealed for international cooperation in this effort, warning that the fight against digital extremism requires a united global approach. Officials emphasise that without stronger and faster international response systems, militant networks will continue exploiting online spaces to spread their message and influence vulnerable individuals.