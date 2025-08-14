Shafaat Ali to host Pakistan idol 2025

Pakistan Idol 2025 has officially announced popular comedian Shafaat Ali as the host for its highly anticipated new season. Known for his lively humour and stage presence, Ali is expected to bring charm, energy, and entertainment to the country’s biggest musical competition. The show’s organisers said he has a proven ability to make every event memorable, making him the perfect choice to lead the much-awaited comeback.

Returning after an 11-year break, Pakistan Idol is reintroducing itself with an all-new panel of judges. The lineup includes legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, former Strings member Bilal Maqsood, acclaimed vocalist Zeb Bangash, and celebrated actor Fawad Khan. This fresh mix of talent aims to bring diverse perspectives and musical expertise to the judging table, promising a more dynamic and engaging competition.

Pakistan Idol, part of the global Idol franchise created by Simon Fuller, first aired in Pakistan from December 2013 to April 2014. The original season featured judges Ali Azmat, Hadiqa Kiani, and Bushra Ansari, and became a memorable moment in Pakistani television history. The reboot, led by production company MHL Global, has secured the rights from Fremantle and is aiming for a grander scale this time.

In a first for the Idol franchise worldwide, the 2025 season will be broadcast simultaneously on five different television networks. Organisers say this multi-platform approach is designed to connect with audiences across Pakistan’s diverse regions and languages, ensuring maximum participation and nationwide excitement. This strategy reflects the producers’ goal of making the competition a truly inclusive and unifying event.

Zoya Merchant, director at MHL Global, described the reboot as more than just a television show, calling it a cultural movement. She said the platform will highlight Pakistan’s incredible musical talent and present it not only to the nation but also to the global stage. With a star-studded judging panel, a charismatic host, and an ambitious broadcast plan, Pakistan Idol 2025 is set to create a new chapter in the country’s entertainment industry.