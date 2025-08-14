UK economy outperforms forecast despite growth slowdown

The UK economy grew by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 0.1 percent, official data showed on Thursday. However, the figure marks a slowdown from the 0.7 percent growth recorded in the first quarter. The weaker pace was linked to the impact of US tariffs and higher domestic business taxes introduced in April, which weighed on production.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves welcomed the stronger-than-expected result, calling it a “positive” sign following a solid start to the year. However, she acknowledged that more work is needed to build an economy that benefits working people. The Labour government has faced challenges in its first year, as economic growth remains modest and concerns over rising costs continue to affect households and businesses alike.

The Office for National Statistics said that the second-quarter growth was driven mainly by services and construction, which helped offset a decline in production. Sectors such as computer programming, health, and vehicle leasing saw notable increases. Despite these gains, the latest unemployment figures show the jobless rate at 4.7 percent, the highest in four years, adding pressure on the government’s economic strategy.

Higher business taxes and US President Donald Trump’s 10 percent baseline tariff on most UK goods, both introduced in April, are cited as major headwinds. The Bank of England responded last week by cutting its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4 percent in an effort to support growth. Economists warn that the full impact of the tax hike on business investment has yet to be felt.

Experts also point to weak global economic conditions as a continued drag on the UK’s performance. With speculation of further tax increases in the upcoming autumn budget, consumer spending may remain cautious. While the latest data shows resilience, policymakers face the challenge of sustaining growth in the face of both domestic and international pressures.