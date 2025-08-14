Zelensky meets UK PM before high-stakes summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Thursday to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of a crucial US-Russia summit in Alaska. The meeting comes as fears grow that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could strike a deal forcing Ukraine into painful concessions. Starmer has recently said there is now a “viable” chance for a Ukraine ceasefire, raising hopes but also concerns among Kyiv’s allies.

Zelensky’s visit follows intensified fighting, with Ukraine launching dozens of drone strikes on Russia overnight, injuring three people and causing fires, including at an oil refinery in Volgograd. Kyiv says these strikes are justified retaliation for Moscow’s ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians. The war in eastern Ukraine remains fierce, and Zelensky continues to reject any surrender of territory to Russia, emphasising that he believes Putin does not genuinely seek peace.

Trump and Putin are scheduled to meet on Friday at an air base in Alaska, marking the first time the Russian leader has been allowed on Western soil since the 2022 invasion. Zelensky has not been invited to this meeting, which increases concerns that decisions could be made without Ukraine’s direct involvement. Trump has hinted at the possibility of a follow-up three-way summit with both leaders but warned it will only happen if initial talks go well.

European leaders, NATO, and the EU have expressed confidence that the US president will prioritise a ceasefire over concessions. Zelensky joined German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders in a video conference on Wednesday to reaffirm a united front against Russian aggression. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stressed that “the ball is now in Putin’s court,” signalling that pressure on Moscow is at a decisive point.

Starmer confirmed that Ukraine’s military backers, known as the Coalition of the Willing, have prepared practical military plans should a ceasefire be agreed. At the same time, they are ready to increase sanctions if Russia refuses to engage. With diplomacy and battlefield developments moving rapidly, the London talks between Zelensky and Starmer are expected to play a key role in shaping the next steps before Friday’s high-stakes Alaska summit.