India targets 2030 commonwealth games bid

India has announced plans to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step in its broader ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed preparations are underway, with possible host cities including New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, and Ahmedabad. The latter, home to the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 130,000, has emerged as a strong contender due to its world-class facilities.

New Delhi previously hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, which faced delays, infrastructure issues, and corruption allegations. This time, officials aim to present a well-organised event that boosts India’s global sporting profile. Bhubaneswar, known for its sports infrastructure, is also under consideration, while Ahmedabad’s modern stadium, which hosted the 2023 Cricket World Cup final, strengthens its case as a preferred venue.

India last year formally expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, showcasing its growing ambition in the global sports arena. The country has successfully staged multiple major events, including Cricket World Cups and two editions of the Asian Games. Later this year, it will co-host the Women’s Cricket World Cup, adding to its portfolio of international sporting events.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has struggled to find hosts, particularly after Australia’s Victoria state withdrew from the 2026 event over high costs. Glasgow will now host a reduced-scale version that year. With the IOA’s approval secured, India must submit its formal bid by the end of August, with the final decision expected in November in Glasgow.

If awarded the Games, India has pledged to hold a full-scale event, featuring sports where it excels, such as kabaddi and kho kho, which it hopes to push for Olympic inclusion. Officials believe this approach will maximise medal prospects and inspire future athletes. Despite its large population of 1.4 billion, India’s Olympic gold medal tally stands at just 10, highlighting the country’s desire to improve its standing on the world stage.