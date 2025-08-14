Thousands of Afghans seek jobs in Qatar

Around 8,000 recently returned Afghans have applied for 1,800 job openings in Qatar, following an expansion of a labour deal between Kabul and the Gulf state. Afghanistan’s labour ministry confirmed that these positions are reserved for people forced to leave Iran and Pakistan in the past two years. The country, already facing high unemployment, sees this opportunity as a lifeline for many desperate to secure stable incomes.

The job categories include management, engineering, hospitality, and mechanical work, offering a wide range of opportunities for qualified applicants. Registration centres have been set up in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, and Nangarhar, which host most of the country’s major urban populations. Officials noted that each applicant must provide proof of their recent return and pay a small registration fee of 100 Afghanis, roughly equal to \$1.45.

This initiative expands a programme launched in July, which offered 3,100 jobs in Qatar and attracted 15,500 applicants. The increased quota comes at a time when Afghanistan’s economy is struggling to recover from decades of conflict. More than four million Afghans have been expelled or pressured to leave Iran and Pakistan since September 2023, leaving many jobless upon their return.

International agencies warn that the massive influx of returnees, between 1.5 and 2.1 million this year alone, will worsen the country’s already severe poverty. Afghanistan’s unemployment rate exceeds 13 percent, with nearly a quarter of young people between 15 and 29 unable to find work. Many families survive on remittances sent by relatives abroad, making overseas jobs even more critical.

For countless Afghans, working in Qatar offers not only a stable income but also the chance to support large extended families back home. The competition for these positions remains fierce, yet the demand reflects both the urgency of the economic crisis and the hope that international labour agreements can provide a much-needed lifeline for the country’s struggling workforce.