Terror strikes KP: 5 cops martyred, police fights back

At least five police officers were martyred and eight injured during a wave of militant attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attacks targeted multiple police checkpoints in Peshawar, Upper Dir, and Lower Dir late Wednesday night. According to police, three officers were killed and six injured in Upper Dir when militants opened fire on a patrolling vehicle. In Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area, another officer was martyred in a gun battle. Elsewhere in Lower Dir, one policeman died and another was injured in two separate attacks on checkpoints.

Despite the casualties, police forces successfully pushed back several attacks and launched immediate search operations. In Bannu, militants fired a rocket at two police posts, but the attack was foiled without injury. Police in Matni and Nasir Bagh also repelled militant assaults. Officials stated that the swift police response forced the attackers to retreat. In Shangla, a checkpoint also came under fire but was defended successfully. Security agencies are now combing affected areas to locate the militants.

Funeral prayers were held Thursday morning for Constable Jahangir Khan in Peshawar and three other martyred officers in Upper Dir. Senior officials, including IG KP Police Zulfiqar Hameed, attended the ceremonies. The Inspector General praised the bravery of the fallen and promised full support to their families. He added that such sacrifices strengthen the resolve of the police to fight terrorism. Community leaders also expressed sympathy and urged unity in the face of ongoing threats.

This wave of violence follows a growing number of militant attacks across KP and Balochistan in recent months. Since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire in 2022, police forces have been frequent targets. Regions like Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, and Bajaur have witnessed increased terrorist activity. The government has also intensified counterterrorism operations to disrupt militant networks. However, sporadic attacks continue to challenge local security efforts.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attacks, calling them cowardly attempts to spread fear on Independence Day. He assured the public that police morale remains high and vowed to continue action against militants. The KP government reaffirmed its support for law enforcement officers and their families. As threats persist, authorities have pledged to enhance coordination and intelligence efforts. The bravery of police officers remains a critical line of defense in protecting the province from terrorism.