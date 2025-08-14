Independence day is a wake-up call: Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended warm Independence Day wishes to the nation, calling it a moment of gratitude and pride. In her statement, she described Pakistan as a divine gift and a source of honour for all citizens. She emphasized the importance of reflecting on the country’s blessings, including its nuclear power status and independent identity.

Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan is like a shining lamp that lights up the world. She reminded people of the countless sacrifices made by martyrs for freedom. Without Pakistan, she said, “we are nothing,” stressing that true celebration must include remembering those who laid down their lives for independence.

The Chief Minister noted that Independence Day is not just for celebration but also for renewing commitment to the country. She urged citizens to ask themselves what they have given back to a nation that gave them identity, dignity, and freedom. She called for national accountability and a sense of responsibility among all.

She especially appealed to parents to share stories of Pakistan’s freedom struggle and sacrifices with their children. She said these stories are vital to building patriotism and love for the country among future generations. National spirit, she said, must be kept alive through awareness and history.

Maryam Nawaz concluded by pledging to make Pakistan even greater. She said the country now holds a respected position in the world and is moving steadily toward economic progress. With unity and determination, she said, Pakistan can achieve even more.