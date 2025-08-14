PPP Chairman Bilawal to receive prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan

The federal government has decided to award Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the Nishan-e-Pakistan. This is Pakistan’s highest civilian honor. Bilawal and his delegation will receive the award today. The decision recognizes his efforts after the recent conflict with India.

Bilawal played a key role in promoting Pakistan’s stance on international platforms. He led a parliamentary committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The committee’s goal was to highlight Pakistan’s position to the global community. Bilawal actively engaged world leaders and delivered Pakistan’s peace message.

The conflict started when India used the Pahalgam incident to justify attacks on Pakistan. Pakistan responded by shooting down six Indian warplanes and damaging several airfields. The war lasted four days. India then sought help from the United States. A ceasefire was brokered after the intervention.

Bilawal addressed the world with Pakistan’s firm stance against Indian aggression. He spoke at forums including the European Parliament. His diplomatic efforts helped build international support for Pakistan. These actions led to the decision to honor him today.

The award shows Pakistan’s appreciation for Bilawal’s leadership during a critical time. It also reflects the country’s commitment to standing strong against external threats. Bilawal’s recognition inspires continued efforts for peace and diplomacy. The ceremony will mark a proud moment for Pakistan and its people.