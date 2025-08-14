Shehbaz Sharif announces Army Rocket force as defence milestone

Pakistan has announced the creation of a new Army Rocket Force to supervise missile combat capabilities in conventional warfare. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed the plan late Wednesday during a ceremony in Islamabad. The event marked the anniversary of the worst Pakistan-India conflict in decades, which erupted in May this year. The announcement comes just a day before the nation celebrates its 78th Independence Day.

Sharif said the new force will be equipped with modern technology to enhance the army’s combat power. He described the move as a milestone for Pakistan’s defense strategy. Although the prime minister did not share operational details, he stressed the importance of keeping pace with evolving military needs. The force aims to boost the country’s preparedness for future conflicts.

A senior security official explained that the Army Rocket Force will have its own dedicated command within the military. This command will focus on handling and deploying missiles during any conventional war scenario. While the official stopped short of naming a target, he noted that the move was “obviously meant for India.” The statement underscores the persistent tension between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan and India have been locked in a strategic rivalry since their independence from Britain in 1947. Both countries regularly upgrade their military capabilities, including missile systems, drones, and fighter aircraft. The most recent flare-up occurred in April after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 civilians. New Delhi blamed Islamabad, but Pakistan denied any role in the incident.

The situation escalated into intense fighting in May, involving missiles, drones, and airstrikes from both sides. The conflict ended only after a cease-fire announcement by US President Donald Trump, which Pakistan acknowledges. India, however, claims the truce was reached directly between the two militaries. The creation of the Army Rocket Force signals that Islamabad is preparing for any future confrontation.

