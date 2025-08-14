US Secretary Rubio hails Pakistan on 78th Independence day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Pakistan on its 78th Independence Day. He sent warm greetings to the Pakistani people. He praised Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and trade. He expressed hope for stronger cooperation between both countries. His message added a diplomatic touch to the national celebrations.

Rubio said the US looks forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation. He mentioned critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and business partnerships as key sectors. He added that such efforts would help build a prosperous future. This prosperity, he noted, would benefit both Americans and Pakistanis. His statement reflected optimism about bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the *Financial Times* reported Indian displeasure over Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to the US. India reacted negatively to his reception at the White House. The visit came during a period of heightened regional tensions. It highlighted the growing importance of Pakistan-US engagement. Such moments often draw attention in regional politics.

On this occasion, US congressional leaders also sent goodwill messages. Congresswoman Judy Chu said she felt proud to join Independence Day celebrations. She praised the Pakistani-American community for its contributions in the US. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren noted that Silicon Valley hosts a large and active Pakistani-American population. She highlighted their role in America’s growth and welfare.

In addition, European Union Ambassador Riina Kionka congratulated Pakistan. She extended her greetings on behalf of the EU. Her message reflected the value of Pakistan’s global relationships. These diplomatic gestures added an international flavor to the Independence Day celebrations. They also showed Pakistan’s connections with allies around the world.