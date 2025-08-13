CASS-PISA Joint Seminar: Cyber Security — Pakistan Vision 2047

The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, in collaboration with the Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA), hosted a seminar titled ‘Cyber Security: Pakistan Vision 2047’ on Tuesday, 12 August 2025. The event convened leading defence experts, technologists, policymakers, academics, private sector representatives, and international partners to deliberate on Pakistan’s long-term cybersecurity strategy at CASS. As an independent think tank, CASS regularly arranges academic events for academia and practitioners interested in National Security in its wider context.

The two sessions of the seminar examined the transformative potential of cyber technologies while addressing the growing complexities of the cyber threat landscape. Speakers observed that cyberspace had evolved into the fifth domain of warfare-alongside land, sea, air, and space-posing unprecedented challenges to the protection of national institutions, critical infrastructure, and financial systems from increasingly sophisticated attacks. There was accordingly a need for Pakistan to formalise its vision and goals in Cyber Security for 2047.