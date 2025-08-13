Murad congratulates nation on Independence Day

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted a grand flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. Former Provincial Minister and President & Chairman of UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by UMT Rector, the Director General, senior management, faculty and staff.

Addressing the gathering, President Ibrahim Hasan Murad extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, emphasizing that independence is the greatest blessing and safeguarding it is a shared responsibility. He emphasized that August 14th August serves as a reminder for the nation to reaffirm its commitment to unity, brotherhood, discipline and hard work.

Paying rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, Murad lauded their unmatched courage, sacrifices and unwavering defense of the nation, highlighting how they have elevated Pakistan’s dignity on the global stage. He stated that in the Maraka-e-Haq the Pakistan Armed Forces delivered a decisive response to the enemy, setting a new benchmark of courage and sacrifice. He reaffirmed that history has repeatedly shown that national unity is the key to progress and prosperity.

Former Minister stressed the need to empower the youth through quality education and strong moral values, noting that an educated young generation is the solid foundation of a prosperous Pakistan. He expressed confidence that capable and empowered youth will make the country proud worldwide. Referring to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Alama Iqbal, Murad said fulfilling their dream of a strong and progressive Pakistan is a responsibility that rests especially on the shoulders of the youth as they are the nation’s true asset and backbone.