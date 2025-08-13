vivo unveils X Fold5 in Pakistan

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has officially launched its latest premium foldable flagship, the vivo X Fold5, in Pakistan. Combining elegance with power and intelligent features, the X Fold5 is designed to deliver a next-generation foldable experience that’s lighter, smarter, and more capable than ever before. The vivo X Fold5 is available in two elegant color variants Feather White and Titanium Gray offering a perfect blend of sophistication and modern design. The vivo X Fold5 leads the way with an 217g Ultra-Light body and a 9.2mm Super-Slim profile, making it one of the slimmest and lightest foldables in its class. Crafted for ultimate portability and comfort, the X Fold5 offers a seamless folding mechanism that blends style with convenience perfect for those who demand sophistication in a compact form. Backed by IPX8 & IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust resistance, and 2nd-Gen Armor Glass, the X Fold5 is built to perform in any environment, whether it is in boardrooms or business travel.