Field Marshal honoured with Azerbaijan’s prestigious war medal

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has been honoured with a prestigious war medal by Azerbaijan’s defence minister, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on COAS Munir aft the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

“On the occasion, Colonel General Karim Valiyev conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal for ‘Services in the Field of Military Cooperation’, on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation,” the statement said.

Per the statement, Gen Valiyev commended Pakistan’s unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security.

The Azerbaijani leader was presented with the guard of honour by the army upon his arrival, the statement said.

ISPR said that both leaders held a meeting to discuss “matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape”.

“COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations. The COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” it added.

Azerbaijan’s Valiyev praised the armed forces for their “professionalism and success” in Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the statement said, adding that the delegation extended best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory celebrations.

It continued, “COAS thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-i-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent for participating in the Independence Day ceremony.”

“Both military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability,” the statement added.