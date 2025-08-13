Grand I-Day concert held

To mark Pakistan’s Independence Day and commemorate the “Marka-e-Haq” the Punjab Information and Culture Department organised a spectacular musical concert at Alhamra Cultural Complex. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 5,000 citizens.

The concert opened with a powerful rendition of the national anthem performed live by musicians, setting a patriotic tone for the evening. The atmosphere was electric with national pride as renowned and beloved Pakistani artists delivered stirring performances of patriotic songs and popular hits.

Artists including Shae Gill, Bilal Saeed, Sajjad Ali, and others captivated the audience with their dynamic stage presence and soulful music. Their performances stirred deep emotions of national unity and pride among the attendees. The event attracted a diverse audience, including families, youth, and music lovers who appreciated and applauded the musical celebration wholeheartedly.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, expressed her gratitude to the citizens for their enthusiastic participation. She stated that this country is our pride. The overwhelming passion shown by the people on Independence Day is a powerful testament to our continued commitment to national unity, love, and peace.”