First Lady calls out govt over utilities stores closure

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari assailed the countrywide closure of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) despite the government’s assurance last year that it would not be.

Aseefa recalled the PPP submitting a calling-to-attention notice on the issue of USC outlets’ closure.

“Despite the assurances from the honourable minister, we have unfortunately found out that utility stores are being closed and hundreds of thousands of people are now unemployed,” she said.

“As a result, their families are facing severe hardship. This is a clear injustice and we demand a clear answer from the government. I request the government to give attention to this again.”

Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer acknowledged that he said on the NA floor that utility stores would not be shut down. “This was done in a phased manner; loss-making stores were closed first, and some people on daily wages were fired,” he outlined.

“But there was a separate formula for those on contract and regular [employment] – a package for their future safety was made in not less than Rs20 billion, which we will give them.

“Although I have no involvement in this process, from my understanding, the permanent employees will be adjusted and for those willing to take the package, monetary compensation will be given to them.”

Recalling this year’s Rs20bn Ramazan Package, Tanveer quoted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as saying that it was better to distribute cash rather than have leakages in the utility stores and have people lining up in the summer.

“Cash payments were transferred directly through a digital wallet, which was of benefit to the recipients as there were no deductions by banks,” he stated.