Bilawal hits out at PM over delay in K4 project

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the inordinate delay in the K-IV water project, saying he had expected the premier to demonstrate the same speed and efficiency in Karachi as he does in Lahore.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of a new canal for Karachi from Hub Dam, Bilawal said: “The K4 project, we had hoped for Shehbaz speed, but Karachi got Shehbaz slow. This cannot happen that Lahore gets Shehbaz speed and Karachi gets Shehbaz slow, so I will especially request the prime minister to complete the promises as quickly as possible regarding the K4 and this city.”

Bilawal was referring to the famed ‘Punjab speed’, a term coined to describe PM Shehbaz’s swift and efficient governance as chief minister of Punjab.

Islamabad’s budget allocation had triggered a kind of rift between the PML-N and the PPP – allies in the ruling coalition.

The Sindh government had expressed strong reservations over the “inadequate allocation” in the federal budget, saying it was taking the matter very seriously and in the process of reviewing the entire budget.

“We have serious concerns not only about this project but also the K-4 initiative,” Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had said. “The funds allocated are highly inadequate. The Pakistan Peoples Party is taking these issues seriously and will thoroughly review the budget.”

He had stressed the need for fiscal discipline and smarter resource management at the federal level.

“We’ve submitted formal proposals to the prime minister and urged the federal government to cut down on unnecessary expenditures,” he said. “If revenue is not increasing, it becomes essential to control expenditures. All spending must be managed wisely; otherwise, we’re putting our entire fiscal policy at risk.”