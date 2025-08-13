NLC clarification

Spokesman of the National Logistics Corporation (NLC), has stated that NLC is fulfilling its obligations as Border Terminal Operator since 28 May 2015 within the legal framework and in full compliance with the task assigned by the Government of Pakistan.

Contrary to claims, all the importers and exporters engage customs clearing agency for export declaration and import clearance at their own. NLC neither involves in customs clearance nor engages any agency for goods declaration. Additionally, importers / exporters engage local clearance agent or clearing agency with nationwide license at Torkham. NLC has not struck any “deal” with Afghan Transit Trade dealers. NLC is the leading company carrying out transit trade with all Central Asian States and Afghanistan As a premier logistics organization, NLC expands its clientele basing import/export trade with Afghanistan and other countries in the region. Aghan Transit Trade (ATT) bonded cargo is being moved on already operating bonded cargo companies. Data is available with bonded cargo association.

He further stated that All cargo vehicles including TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) consignments undergo a thorough scanning process for items on negative list and contraband before crossing into Afghanistan, with no exceptions for any operator including NLC.