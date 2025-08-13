PM invites all stakeholders to become part of Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited all political parties of the country to become part of Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan (Charter for Stability of Pakistan) on the occasion of festivities to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day.

A special grand ceremony was held in Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Stadium with senior civil and military leadership present on the occasion. Among the senior dignitaries present at the event are President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, federal and state ministers and foreign officials.

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz said: “The time has come for us to move beyond political division, personal interest and empty slogans to adopt collective thinking for Pakistan. On this great day today, I once again, with an open heart, invite all political parties, stakeholders and civil society to become part of Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan.”

He said the above was not a plan to revive the Charter of Economy but to lay the basis for the greater national interest so the whole world could see that “differences have their own place but we are all one for the sake of our beloved Pakistan”.

The prime minister said the country would not give space to another ‘fitna’ after the many sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, adding that everyone had the right to protest, to criticise and to conduct politics but not to riot and vandalise, to defame and curse and to rebel against the state.

The premier paid tribute to the nation’s founders and ideologues whose “leadership and efforts changed history and geography” and to the country’s armed forces for their performance in May’s military conflict against India, saying it was dealt a “historic lesson” that its future generations would remember “for eternity”.

PM Shehbaz also thanked Pakistan’s allies for their support and solidarity on the international arena amid the tensions with India.

“I am also grateful to US President Donald Trump and his team for taking a strong role in the ceasefire. I am hopeful that for regional peace, Trump will play his role in peacefully resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.”

The prime minister said that celebrating independence and Marka-i-Haq, Pakistanis must think about those still struggling for their freedom, whether it was in “Gaza’s blood-soaked streets or in occupied Kashmir, where the blood of innocent Kashmiris runs and turns the rivers red”.

He added, “Pakistan clearly states that it will stand with its oppressed brothers and sisters. What is happening to the Palestinians is a test of our humanity. Pakistan will fight … until our Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren get their rights.”

The prime minister subsequently unveiled the digital model of the Marka-i-Haq Monument.

The countdown to midnight and Aug 14 culminated in a spectacular fireworks display in the capital’s sky while the national anthem was played.

Parades were taken out by the different branches of the armed forces. Military personnel from Turkiye and Azerbaijan were also featured in the parade.

A fly-by was conducted by fighter jets deploying flares across the night sky. The parade members also made formations spelling out freedom and Marka-i-Haq, and in the shape of the national flag.