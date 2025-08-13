Law enforcers get back 90-day detention powers

The National Assembly passed the Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill with a majority vote on Tuesday, reviving the law to permit law enforcement agencies to detain a suspected individual for up to 90 days.

This law already exists, but it expires as it is subject to a sunset clause, which allows for the limited validity of a law. The bill was moved by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry to further amend the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024]. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker Aliya Kamran moved a separate amendment, seeking to send the ATA amendment bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

However, the amendment received support from only 41 members and was rejected by the majority of lawmakers, prompting JUI-F lawmakers to stage a walkout in protest. Later, the House passed the bill via a clause-by-clause read.

Earlier, the lower house adopted the motion to consider the bill with 125 votes in its favour and 59 against it.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the current security situation requires a robust response that goes beyond the existing legal framework. The erstwhile amendment of Section 11EEEE of the Act ibid, is required to be re-inserted to empower the government, Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces with the necessary authority to detain individuals who pose a significant threat to national security.

This provision would allow for the preventative detention of suspects based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, thereby disrupting terrorist plots before they can be executed. This will also provide LEAs with the legal backing to conduct more effective operations against terrorism. It would facilitate the use of Joint Interrogation Teams (JITs), composed of members from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, to conduct comprehensive inquiries and gather actionable intelligence.