Chinese mountaineer dies while descending K2 summit

A Chinese mountaineer, Guan Jing, died on Tuesday night after being hit by falling rocks while descending from the summit of K2, the world’s second-highest peak, Karrar Haidri, vice president at Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), said in a statement. According to the statement, the incident occurred on the Abruzzi Spur route between Camp I and Advanced Base Camp – a section notorious for frequent rockfalls. Guan had reached the summit on Monday with a group of climbers before beginning her descent. “Recovery efforts for her body are ongoing, while other climbers who also summited K2 that day are now returning safely to base camp. In total, more than 30 climbers reached the top of K2 on Monday,” the statement read. As per a statement Haidri posted two days ago on Facebook, a team of 15 climbers from Imagine Nepal reached the summit of K2, achieving a 100% success rate this season. “Summiting in August is rare, as the optimal climbing window is generally in July. The 2025 season faced significant challenges from the jet stream, with high winds limiting opportunities and forcing prolonged waits at Base Camp,” he wrote.