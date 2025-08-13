Rivers and Resilience

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a strong warning to India over the Indus River. The message is clear that Pakistan will not allow ‘even one drop’ of its water to be taken away. Tensions are rising between the two countries over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a decades-old agreement that divides the rivers of the region between them.

The dispute began when India, in April, put the treaty ‘on hold’ after blaming Pakistan for an attack in occupied Kashmir. This claim has not only been rejected by Islamabad, India has failed to find a single buyer of this allegation around the world.

Stopping water is not illegal but also an ‘act of war’ as the treaty does not allow unilateral suspension. Later, an international court in The Hague ruled that India could not pause the treaty on its own and must let the western rivers flow freely for Pakistan’s use. India, however, refused to recognise the ruling.

Pakistan has reiterated several times that any attempt to block its share would be met with a firm response. Just like in the recent three-day war when our air force shot down Indian jets, including Rafales.

It is mainly Indian actions that have forced the Pakistani leadership to come to the fore and defend the nation’s lifeline – water. Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari described India’s suspension of the treaty as an attack on the Indus Valley civilisation.

Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also reportedly vowed that Pakistan would destroy any controversial dam India might try to build on the Indus. This shows national unit on the Indus issue.

Beyond the heated rhetoric, our diplomats need to work day and night to tell the world that the real challenge lies in avoiding escalation and finding a lasting solution. Water is a lifeline for both countries. *