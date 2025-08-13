The economic outlook is showing signs of stability, but the debate over interest rates is far from over. While Finance Minister Aurangzeb has pointed to the possibility of lowering interest rates, the central bank has kept the monetary policy rate steady at 11pc since May.

On the other hand, many in the business community believe borrowing costs remain too high for growth to flourish. Lower interest rates make loans cheaper, encouraging investment in businesses, housing and agriculture. They also ease the repayment burden on existing debt.

With inflation and core inflation both cooling, there is now space to consider another rate cut before the year ends. Bringing rates down could inject fresh energy into the economy, giving entrepreneurs and exporters more room to expand.

Over the past year and a half, Pakistan has made notable progress in several areas. Economic growth and per capita income have improved, inflation has slowed and the current account and external balance have strengthened. Foreign exchange reserves and remittances have reached higher levels, while debt servicing costs have dropped significantly.

The country’s credit ratings have also improved as with two major agencies upgrading Pakistan’s standing and a third expected to follow. This international confidence signals that reforms from tax to fiscal discipline are being recognised abroad.

Also, exports in textiles, IT, and pharmaceuticals have posted double-digit growth and loans to small businesses and farmers have risen sharply. A record number of new investors have entered the stock market, which has surged to unprecedented levels, reflecting optimism among traders and companies alike. Yet, challenges remain. High interest rates still restrict borrowing for smaller firms, which form the backbone of the economy. For lasting progress, the monetary policy must balance inflation control with growth needs. Lower rates, paired with disciplined spending and targeted tax reforms, could push the economy into a stronger recovery phase. *