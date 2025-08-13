Rupee gains 19 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 19 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.41. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.1 and Rs 285.6, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by R2.30 to close at Rs 330.45 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.91, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed an increase of Rs2.22 to close at Rs382.29 against the last day’s closing of Rs 380.07.