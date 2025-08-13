PSX loses 476 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 476.02 more points, a negative of 0.32 percent, closing at 146,529.31 points against 147,005.32 points last trading day. A total of 647,094,379 shares were traded during the day as compared to 691,658,929 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 40.896 billion against Rs 44.579 billion on the last trading day. As many as 487 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gains and 240 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 48 companies remained unchanged.