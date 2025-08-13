Pakistan skittled for 92 as WI wins 3rd ODI by 202 runs for historic 2-1 series win

Shai Hope helped deliver some long overdue good news for the West Indies with a century to inspire the Caribbean cricketers to a series-clinching, 202-run win Tuesday over Pakistan.

It was the first bilateral ODI series won by West Indies against Pakistan since 1991 and ended a run of home series defeats across the test and Twenty20 formats to Australia and Pakistan.

Hope stroked an unbeaten 120 before pace bowler Jayden Seales destroyed Pakistan’s chase with six wickets in the third and final one-day cricket international.

The West Indies captain said he was extremely proud of his team.

Hope added there’d been a lot of stress on negatives in the game but now there was “positives to shout about” for West Indies cricket.

The big win came in the wake of a two-day emergency summit for Caribbean cricket. Hope attended part of the summit, along with greats including Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd, to help create strategies to lift West Indies back toward the top of the international game.

The summit was called after a West Indian lineup scored just 27 runs in its second innings – one run short of the all-time test record for low totals — while losing the third of three tests to Australia.

After losing eight straight matches to Australia and then losing a Twenty20 series 2-1 to Pakistan in Florida, West Indies lost the ODI series-opener to Pakistan last week by five wickets.

West Indies leveled the series with a five-wicket victory in the second ODI to stoke hope of a revival and dominated the third.

Pakistan was dismissed for 92 in 29.2 overs Tuesday after West Indies posted 294-6 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

Hope hit five sixes and 10 fours in his 94-ball knock, sharing an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with Justin Greaves of 110 runs in around eight overs.

Greaves was 43 not out in only 24 deliveries, including two sixes and four fours.

Pakistan collapsed early in its chase to 23-4 in the ninth over, with three ducks from its top four batters. Opener Saim Ayub was caught behind on the third ball of the innings, Abdullah Shafique also failed to score, and Pakistan was 8-3 when captain Mohammad Rizwan was bowled by Seales for a golden duck in the third over.

Seales took his fourth wicket by trapping Babar Azam (9) lbw. Seales finished with figures of 6-18 from 7.2 overs.

Hasan Nawaz (13) advanced and was stumped against the bowling of Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase bowled Hussain Talat (1), leaving Pakistan on 62-6 in the 21st over. Salman Agha top-scored for Pakistan with a 49-ball 30.

The match and series ended with another golden duck when Abrar Ahmed was run out by Chase.