Newcastle sign German defender Thiaw from Milan

Newcastle United have signed German defender Malick Thiaw from Serie A side AC Milan, the Premier League club said late on Tuesday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said Newcastle paid a transfer fee worth around 34.6 million pounds ($46.69 million) for the 24-year-old. Thiaw was a key part of Milan’s defensive line-up last season, making 31 appearances across all competitions, but featured less frequently towards the end of their Serie A campaign as they suffered a disappointing eighth-placed finish. He has also played three times for Germany, with all three of those appearances coming in 2023. “We’re really pleased to have Malick on board. He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said in a statement.