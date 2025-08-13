Heartbreak for Asif as German opponent denies Pakistan bronze

Pakistan’s billiards star Muhammad Asif suffered crushing disappointment in the bronze medal match of the World Games 2025, falling to Germany’s Alexander Widau in a dramatic 1-2 (40-70, 149-0, 53-78) encounter that showcased both brilliance and heartbreak at the Tianfu Campus Gymnasium. The match began ominously for Asif as Widau, seeking redemption after their earlier group stage meeting, controlled the first frame 70-40 with clinical precision. But the Pakistani cueist responded with a stunning statement – a flawless 149-0 second frame demolition that marked the tournament’s as well as Asif’s second century break and sent the crowd into raptures. The decider became a nerve-shredding affair, with both players trading cautious safety shots before Widau capitalized on a crucial miss by Asif at to clinch the frame 78-53 and the bronze medal. “I had my chances,” a visibly emotional Asif told APP. “That 149 showed what I’m capable of, but unluckily I just couldn’t get over the line. This will hurt for a long time,” he added. The defeat marked a bitter end to Asif’s otherwise stellar campaign that saw him defeat Britain’s Zac Cosker and China’s Liang Xiaolong en route to the semifinals. His historic two century breaks provided small consolation.