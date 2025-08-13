Mahira Khan is bringing Uncut, a two-day series of live, unfiltered celebrity talks, to Karachi

Karachi is about to get a massive dose of star power. Mahira Khan has announced Uncut, a two-day live event where some of Pakistan’s biggest names from entertainment and sports will sit down for candid, no-holds-barred conversations. Produced by her online magazine Mashion, the event will take place at Arts Council Pakistan on August 23 and 24.

From TV royalty to cricketing legends, the line-up reads like a who’s who of Pakistani pop culture. On the acting front, you’ve got favourites Humayun Saeed, Fawad Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Iqra Aziz, Ahad Raza Mir and Sanam Saeed.

Representing the cricket world are former fast-bowling great Shoaib Akhtar and swing maestro Wasim Akram. And of course, Mahira herself will be stepping into the spotlight as one of the featured guests.

In an Instagram post, she explained the inspiration behind the series. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve enjoyed watching interviews especially those where you see an artist speaking their heart out,” she wrote. “Those where I see two people vibing with each other, being vulnerable, recounting moments of their journey that they normally don’t talk about. I hope Uncut can be exactly that.”

She said she was “super excited to bring you Uncut, a live experience like never before.” With her latest venture, she promised “exclusive, unfiltered conversations with some of the biggest public personalities of Pakistan,” who’d be sharing their journeys, stories and moments like never before. Uncut isn’t your average celebrity panel. The talks will be split into individual sessions, each featuring two public figures in conversation – think live podcast meets fireside chat. Attendees will have to choose which session they want to attend, though the ticket price stays the same for all.

Here’s the full line-up:

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan – August 23, 6pm

Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed – August 23, 9pm

Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram – August 24, 3pm

Iqra Aziz and Ahad Raza Mir – August 24, 6pm

Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa – August 24, 9pm