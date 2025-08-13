Kim Kardashian shows up close and personal look at her kids’ grills

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her kids’ luxurious visit from the Tooth Fairy. Indeed, the Kardashians star revealed the stylish gifts the magical creature has given North West, 12, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, over the years: diamond tooth gems. In her Aug. 3 Instagram post, the 44-year-old posted a photo of her four kids-whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West-flaunting their colorful grills. While Psalm sported a gold Louis Vuitton gem on his front tooth, his older brother Saint took it up a notch with an all-silver grill.

Kim’s daughters also kept it bold, opting for round diamonds on top and a Hello Kitty design on the bottom. As she described her kids’ new accessories, “The tooth fairy has been good to us.” The SKIMS founder also shared all the moments her little ones lost their baby teeth. In fact, she notably reflected on Saint’s first loss in January 2023, and included the hilarious note he wrote to the Tooth Fairy at the time.

Instead of actual money, he requested if he could “please have Robux,” referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox. And true to her son’s request, Kim gifted Saint a Roblox gift card, a handwritten letter-signed by the mythical fairy, of course-and a $2 bill partially covered in gold glitter. As for her oldest daughter North, she also celebrated a balloon-filled milestone this summer. “My little baby North turns 12 years old today,” Kim captioned the Instagram birthday tribute in June. “We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small.” Indeed, the KKW Beauty mogul reached into her archives to honor North, sharing several photos of her as a newborn to her playing on the piano as a toddler. “It’s been the most special calling being your mom,” she continued. “I love you forever and got you forever my bubs.”