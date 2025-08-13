Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Cause of Death Revealed

Following the tragic passing of the talent manager-who shared kids River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson-at 48, his cause of death was determined to be natural causes related to a diagnosis of melanoma, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed to E! News.

“Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th,” he shared, “under hospice care surrounded by his family.”

On Aug. 7, a rep for Brandon-who is also dad to kids Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth-confirmed his untimely death after a yearslong battle with a then-unspecified form of cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his rep shared in a statement to NBC News. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

The rep continued, “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Less than 24 hours before the news of his passing, Kelly-who finalized her divorce with Brandon in 2022-revealed that her former partner was sick while announcing the postponement of the August dates of her Las Vegas residency.

“While I normally keep my personal life private,” the Voice coach wrote in an Aug. 6 Instagram post, “this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She added, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.” Prior to the update, Kelly had kept Brandon’s health journey out of the public eye. For her, it’s important to maintain boundaries between her personal and professional life.

“It’s not hard for me to be vulnerable as a person,” she told E! News in September. “But when it involves other people’s lives, that’s when it’s hard. You have to navigate that line of ‘Wait, is that OK?’ or ‘Can I talk about my kid with this?'”