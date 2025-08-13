Ayeza criticised for using Bollywood song as backdrop for Instagram posts

Pakistani drama actress Ayeza Khan has expressed patriotism through a controversial Indian song. Taking to Instagram, the female star shared a photograph on her Story inscribed with the national flag beside a buffalo cart depicting the scene of a village; with Bollywood song “Aisa des hai mera” from the movie ‘Veer Zara’ in the background which has invited heavy criticism. As the Indo-Pak tensions prevail, India has imposed a ban on Pakistani celebrities. A couple of days ago, Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s comical claims to have down five Pakistani jets triggered another wave of tension after three months. Indian media and authorities came down hard on Hania Amir being cast in Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardarji 3, prompting Diljit to release the movie overseas, excluding his homeland. For the movie, Diljit Dosanjh faced massive backlash from the Indian media and authorities as to why he had cast and worked with an actress from Pakistan. Although Diljit said that the casting had been done long before the situation got tense. “The producers had invested a lot of money in the project and after the attacks, it was obvious that it could not be released in India. I was not happy about it, but I support the producers if they want to release it abroad.”