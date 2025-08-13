NA passes Anti-Terrorism Bill 2024 amid opposition uproar

The National Assembly passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Wednesday, extending pre-trial detention without charge to six months. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq oversaw a headcount showing 125 votes in favor and 45 against. The opposition protested loudly, calling the bill a threat to constitutional rights. PTI Chairperson Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the bill violates Article 10 and allows unlawful detention.

Opposition leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, criticized the bill as a repeat of Musharraf-era laws. They warned it could be misused against political opponents. The government defended the bill, citing Pakistan’s security challenges. Despite outcry, the ruling coalition insisted it was necessary to counter terrorism more effectively.

Separately, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) questioned the government over recent claims of large oil reserves in Pakistan. PPP’s Dr Nafisa Shah referenced US President Donald Trump’s public statement about a joint US-Pakistan oil deal. She demanded to know why the government had not informed parliament or the public about such a significant resource discovery.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik confirmed the presence of oil reserves but said their size remains unclear. He revealed that Pakistan has awarded exploration rights to firms from Kuwait, Turkey, and others. He added that new gas fields—larger than Sui—have also been found, including in Hyderabad.

PPP leaders asked whether the US was using claims of oil deals to pressure India. They also pushed for transparency and fair access for global firms. Minister Malik assured that multiple countries could take part in exploration, and that discoveries would be confirmed after full surveys.