India, US deepen nuclear ties to power future expansion

India and the United States are strengthening their nuclear partnership as India moves to expand its nuclear energy capacity. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) of India held a bilateral technical meeting with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) from August 6 to 8. The talks took place at NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

The discussions focused on advanced nuclear safety regulations and emerging reactor technologies. Both nations explored new standards for modern reactors, long-term plant operations, and emergency preparedness strategies. They also identified several areas for potential future collaboration.

India is targeting a massive jump in nuclear energy output, aiming for 100 gigawatts by 2047—up from just over 8 gigawatts today. Nuclear power currently makes up about 3% of India’s total electricity capacity. To achieve this target, India is revising rules to let foreign entities invest in nuclear projects.

The country is also encouraging private participation in uranium mining and imports. This move is expected to support the rapid growth of nuclear power, especially as India eyes decarbonization and cleaner industrial energy.

Additionally, India’s state-run Nuclear Power Corporation is seeking proposals for 220-megawatt small modular reactors. These would help industrial sectors transition to low-emission energy sources, aligning with India’s long-term climate goals.