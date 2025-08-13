Three-day urs of great Sufi Data Ali Hajveri begins in Lahore

The 982nd Urs of great Sufi Data Ali Hajveri began in Lahore with a three-day celebration. Authorities arranged strict security to manage the large crowds. The event draws thousands of devotees from all over Pakistan. Many come to honor the saint’s spiritual legacy and teachings. The city is busy with preparations and festive activities.

Data Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, arrived in Lahore nearly 1,000 years ago from Afghanistan. He settled near Bhatti Gate and inspired many with his kindness and wisdom. His famous book, Kashf al-Mahjoob, remains an important work on Sufism. Over centuries, Lahore became known as “Data’s city” due to his deep influence.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated the Urs by laying a ceremonial chadar and offering prayers. Federal and provincial ministers also attended the opening ceremony. The festivities will continue from August 13 to 15 with Quran recitations, naats, and Sufi music performances. The atmosphere is spiritual and full of devotion.

Organizers arranged free meals, milk stalls, and sweets shops for the visiting pilgrims. Security officials placed container barriers to seal main routes around the shrine. DIG Faisal Kamran inspected security measures and ordered stricter controls. This ensured safety while allowing pilgrims to access the shrine smoothly.

The Punjab government declared August 15 a public holiday in Lahore to support Urs celebrations. Local authorities expect large crowds on that day. The Urs remains a key event, uniting people in faith and culture. It highlights Lahore’s rich spiritual heritage and the lasting impact of Data Ali Hajveri.