Muhammad Asif eyes bronze after semi-final loss

Muhammad Asif’s dream of winning gold at the World Games ended on Wednesday after a 2-0 loss to China’s Zhao Guodong in the snooker semi-finals in Chengdu, China. Despite showing determination, Asif struggled against the world number 14, who displayed consistent accuracy and calm under pressure to secure a comfortable victory. However, the 36-year-old Pakistani cueist remains focused on finishing the tournament with a strong performance in the bronze medal match.

Throughout the event, Asif demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience, making a strong statement with his earlier victories. His most notable win came in the quarter-finals against Britain’s Zac Cosker, where he dominated both frames. He took the first frame 79-15 and followed with an 89-31 win, powered by a solid 51-point break. This performance boosted Pakistan’s hopes for a podium finish in the prestigious competition.

The World Games, which feature over 4,000 athletes competing in 34 sports, provide a global stage for talent beyond the Olympic roster. Snooker has been a part of the Games since 2001, offering an opportunity for elite players to prove their abilities on an international level. This year’s edition has brought together 12 of the world’s top cueists, all competing for the coveted gold medal.

Asif’s qualification for the World Games came on the back of an outstanding year in international snooker. Last year, he reached the finals of the IBSF World Men’s Snooker Championship in Doha, earning widespread praise for his precise shot-making and strategic play. His momentum continued last month when he claimed his sixth world title by winning the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship in Bahrain, defeating India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 in a nail-biting final.

Now, with the gold medal out of reach, Asif’s focus shifts entirely to securing bronze for Pakistan. A win in the upcoming match would not only cap off an impressive campaign but also further solidify his legacy as one of the country’s greatest cueists. His determination to bounce back and deliver for his nation remains unwavering as he prepares for the challenge ahead.