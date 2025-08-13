New Zealand PM slams Netanyahu over Gaza war

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon strongly criticised Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of going too far in Gaza and saying he had “lost the plot” in handling the conflict. Luxon condemned the situation as “utterly appalling” and stressed that Netanyahu was ignoring the concerns of the international community, which he called unacceptable. His remarks reflect a rare and unusually direct rebuke from a world leader toward Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

Furthermore, Luxon expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has severely restricted aid deliveries. UN-backed experts have already warned that the territory faces an imminent famine if urgent action is not taken. Despite these warnings, Netanyahu has announced plans to take control of Gaza City and eliminate Hamas, insisting that this is the best way to end the war.

However, critics argue that these actions will only prolong the bloodshed and suffering. Calls for Israel to halt its offensive have grown steadily across the world, as images of destruction and civilian casualties continue to emerge. International aid groups have repeatedly urged Israel to allow more humanitarian supplies into Gaza to prevent a catastrophic humanitarian disaster.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s stance on Palestinian statehood has also gained attention. Earlier this week, the country hinted that it could join nations like Australia, Canada, France, and Britain in recognising a Palestinian state. Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters stated that recognising Palestine was “a matter of when, not if,” signalling a potential shift in New Zealand’s foreign policy.

Additionally, Peters confirmed that New Zealand’s cabinet will make a formal decision in September on whether to recognise a Palestinian state at this stage. The decision will also include a plan for when and how such recognition would be implemented. This move could place New Zealand among a growing group of countries pressing for a two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict.