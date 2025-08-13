Court to hear case against Balochistan internet ban

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has accepted for hearing a petition challenging the suspension of mobile phone and internet services across the province. The move comes after growing public concern over disrupted connectivity and its widespread impact.

The petition was filed by the Consumer Civil Society, which argued that the shutdown has severely affected online education, e-commerce, and basic communications. It also stated that travelers are unable to contact families or access emergency services, especially in remote areas.

The court has summoned the Home Department and PTA officials to appear on August 15 and respond to the concerns raised in the petition.

The petitioners claimed that frequent and prolonged service blackouts are violating citizens’ rights to communication and information, especially in today’s digital era where online access is essential for daily life.

This case could set an important precedent, as Balochistan often experiences blanket mobile and internet shutdowns due to security concerns. Rights groups, however, argue that such measures cause economic and educational harm and must be better regulated.