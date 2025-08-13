Over 700 federal houses vacated since 2019

According to the report, Islamabad has 17,496 federal housing units, Lahore has 1,943, and Karachi holds 7,882 units, indicating a high concentration of government-owned residences in the federal capital compared to other regions.

The data revealed that no government residences in Islamabad or Lahore are under illegal occupation, while in Karachi, around 3,500 units remain in use by retired government servants without formal authorization.

Since 2019, authorities have vacated over 700 housing units, continuing to clear 10 to 15 more each month in close coordination with the Sindh government to ensure proper allocation and use.

Following federal cabinet instructions, the Estate Office launched a comprehensive survey of all government residences, using the Intelligence Bureau’s list issued on April 26, 2024, to identify unauthorized occupants.

As a result of these actions, 742 residences have been successfully reclaimed, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage housing assets efficiently, improve transparency, and make federal property available for eligible serving government employees.