Gold prices drop in domestic and global markets

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decline on Wednesday, with the 24-karat per tola rate falling by Rs200 to settle at Rs358,100, compared to Rs358,300 in the previous trading session. The drop in prices reflects both international market movements and local trading conditions that continue to influence buyer sentiment.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs171, closing at Rs307,013 against Rs307,184 recorded a day earlier. In parallel, 10 grams of 22-karat gold dropped by Rs157, reaching Rs281,438 compared to Rs281,595 previously. These consistent declines signal a cautious mood among local traders and investors who closely follow global pricing trends.

Silver prices also moved downward in the domestic market. The per tola rate of silver fell by Rs59, settling at Rs4,072, while 10 grams slipped by Rs51 to trade at Rs3,491. Market observers note that reduced demand and slight shifts in international trade patterns have contributed to this decline, affecting jewellers and small-scale buyers.

In the global market, gold prices registered a modest decrease of $2 per ounce, sliding to $3,354 from $3,356 a day earlier. Analysts suggest that easing demand, coupled with the strength of the US dollar, has put pressure on precious metal prices worldwide, influencing markets in South Asia, including Pakistan.

Conversely, silver showed a positive movement internationally, with prices rising by $0.59 per ounce to $38.39 from $37.80 previously. However, this increase did not fully translate into gains for the domestic market due to currency exchange fluctuations and localized trading dynamics.

The All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association stated that ongoing global price volatility, alongside changing domestic purchasing trends, continues to shape market activity. As the wedding season approaches, industry stakeholders anticipate that buyer behavior may shift, potentially impacting rates in the coming weeks.