Traffic alert issued for August 13 event in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police have announced a traffic and parking plan for tonight’s Musical Night at the National Stadium, celebrating Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq. Large crowds are expected, and authorities warn of heavy traffic near the stadium.

Only vehicles with official event stickers can enter through Gates 1 and 11. Public parking is available at the Expo Centre and China Ground, with shuttle service from the Expo Centre to the stadium.

Residents of District Central should reach the Expo Centre via Hassan Square. Those from Districts South, East, and Malir are advised to approach China Ground via Karsaz, New Town, or Rashid Minhas Road.

Traffic congestion is expected on Sir Shah Suleman Road, National Stadium Road, and Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road (Karsaz). Commuters not attending the event should use alternate routes such as University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Rashid Minhas Road, and NIPA to avoid delays.