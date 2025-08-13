Pakistan launches national AI policy

Pakistan has unveiled its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, introducing a six-pillar framework aimed at promoting AI development across the country and supporting research, startups, and innovation.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication announced that AI centers will be established nationwide, with dedicated funding for research, grants, and development of local AI language models to boost technological capabilities.

The policy focuses on innovation, security, transformation, infrastructure, and global cooperation. Through an AI innovation ecosystem, startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) will receive support to enhance growth and competitiveness.

Key projects include promoting AI technology in smart cities, healthcare, and agriculture. The policy will also measure performance by the increase in AI-related jobs, investments, and reduced cyber threats under a secure AI ecosystem.

Data standardization initiatives will be implemented, while public awareness campaigns will encourage responsible AI usage. Government agencies like WAPDA, NADRA, FBR, health, and education sectors will undergo digitization and alignment with AI-driven transformation.

The plan also includes establishing national AI computing capacity and AI hubs across Pakistan. Researchers and startups will have access to AI datasets, while international partnerships and participation in global forums aim to connect Pakistan to worldwide AI developments.