South Africa rejects US human rights report

South Africa has strongly criticised a US report on its human rights record, calling it “deeply flawed,” just days after the Trump administration imposed 30 percent tariffs on several South African exports.

The annual US State Department report accused South Africa of taking “a substantially worrying step towards land expropriation of Afrikaners” and committing further abuses against racial minorities, raising international concerns about human rights.

South Africa’s Foreign Ministry expressed “profound disappointment” on Tuesday, stating that the report provides an inaccurate account and fails to reflect the reality of the country’s constitutional democracy and ongoing reforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed a law allowing land expropriation without compensation under rare circumstances, a measure that Trump has criticised, claiming it threatens property rights and could harm foreign investments in the country.

Land ownership remains a sensitive issue in South Africa, as most farmland is still owned by white citizens three decades after the end of apartheid, despite efforts to address historical inequalities.

Despite tensions, Pretoria hopes to reach a trade deal with Washington, its third-largest trading partner, to protect tens of thousands of jobs in agriculture, automotive, and textile industries dependent on the US market.