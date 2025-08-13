US seeks balanced trade deals worldwide

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said several major trade agreements are still pending, including deals with Switzerland and India, but India has shown some hesitation in ongoing negotiations with Washington.

Speaking on the “Kudlow” program of Fox Business Network, Bessant expressed hope that the Trump administration would complete its trade talks with major countries by the end of October, aiming to finalize key terms.

He added that while this timeline is optimistic, the US is in a strong negotiating position and expects to reach agreements with all major trade partners, ensuring fair and balanced economic terms.

Bessant noted that upcoming meetings with senior Chinese officials will focus on finalizing trade agreements, as China remains the US’s largest trading competitor, with decades of rapid economic growth and limited participation in global conflicts.

He said China applies low taxes on its exports to the US while imposing high tariffs on American goods. The US wants to balance trade with China and reduce the trade deficit through fair tariffs and agreements.

The Treasury Secretary emphasized that President Trump aims to balance trade with all nations in the modern economy. The administration seeks to secure US trade globally and eliminate persistent trade deficits that previously affected the country’s economy.

Bessant also described recent US inflation figures as satisfactory. He noted that following global trade agreements, the US Treasury expects billions in revenue, correcting past imbalances where imports exceeded exports and American goods faced higher tariffs abroad.